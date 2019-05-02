BARBARA IRWIN MANN, entered into rest Monday, April 29, 2019, at her residence. Barbara was born in Frankfort, Ind., but spent most of her life in Fort Wayne. She taught school with the Indiana school system prior to becoming a fulltime mother. She was always a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She was the wife of nearly 65 years to Richard E. Mann M.D. Other family members include her daughters, Kimila Mann, Kara (Kevin) Venderley; sons, Rick Mann, Kurt (Leslie) Mann and Douglas (Leslie) Mann; 12 grandchildren; brother, Don D. Irwin of Cumming, Ga.; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Irwin of Decatur, Ind. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, in the Chapel at Warren Baptist Church, with Dr. David MODOC, SC -McKinley and Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta (GA 30907). (706) 364-8484. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Care Pregnancy Center, 1298 1/2 Broad St., Augusta, GA 30901; Safe Homes of Augusta Domestic Violence Center, PO Box 3187 Augusta, GA 30914; Julie's House, Inc., PO Box 204235, Martinez, GA 30917; or Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30907. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 2, 2019