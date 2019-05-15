BARBARA J. BRAUN (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering my condolences to the family, may your hearts soon..."
    - C.F.
  • "Rick and Beth - Sorry to hear about your mom. That is a..."
    - Rich and Amy Greener
Service Information
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46819
(260)-424-1525
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church
729 W. Washington Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church
729 W. Washington Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BARBARA J. BRAUN, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Born July 7, 1923, in Van Wert, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Ruby E. (Bicker) Stoops. Barbara was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a member of the Women's Circle there, and she also volunteered at the Lutheran Home. She is survived by her son, Rick (Beth) Braun; grandson, Brian (Holly) Braun; granddaughter, Sarah Braun; sister-in-law, Mary Stoops; and three great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Braun; son, Thomas Braun; and brothers, Harold and Carl Stoops. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. She will be laid to rest at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to St. John Evangelical Church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 424-1525
funeral home direction icon