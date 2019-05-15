BARBARA J. BRAUN, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Born July 7, 1923, in Van Wert, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Ruby E. (Bicker) Stoops. Barbara was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a member of the Women's Circle there, and she also volunteered at the Lutheran Home. She is survived by her son, Rick (Beth) Braun; grandson, Brian (Holly) Braun; granddaughter, Sarah Braun; sister-in-law, Mary Stoops; and three great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Braun; son, Thomas Braun; and brothers, Harold and Carl Stoops. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. She will be laid to rest at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to St. John Evangelical Church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2019