BARBARA J. (RAGER) COX, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. In her early years she was very active in the Campus Crusade for Christ in San Bernardino, Calif. She will always be remembered as a great wife and a loving mother to her son, Matthew. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Cox; son, Matthew Cox; brothers, Bruce Rager and John Rager. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Joanne Rager. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
