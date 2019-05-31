BARBARA J. GARRARD

Obituary
BARBARA J. GARRARD, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019, in her home. Born Oct. 19, 1933, she was the daughter of Charles and Mary Storey. She was a life long Catholic and a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She is survived by son, Michael R. and Mitchell J. Garrad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Garrard; daughter, Sheryl Lynn; and son, Mark David. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Catholic Church. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2019
