BARBARA J. GOES (NELSON), 63, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away after a short illness on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Born Oct. 26, 1956 in Kettering, Ohio, Barb was the daughter of the late Phyllis and Robert Nelson. Barb graduated from North Side High School in 1974 and married Tom Goes in 1975. Barb received a degree from Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne and worked for 41 years at Fort Wayne Community Schools in Technology. Barb was an active member of Parkview Fitness Center and completed many half-marathons with her best friend and partner in crime, Shirley Strope. Barb was a spitfire who lived life to its fullest and encouraged others to do so. Barb is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Tom; her daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Pecchio; her son from another mother Jeff Phillips Jr.; her brother, Tom Nelson; and her cat, Mr. Whiskerton. Barb was also preceded in death by her brother, Jim Nelson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA - allencountyspca.org. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2019