BARBARA J. HYDE, 79, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Lancaster, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Celeste Tooill. Barbara was a homemaker who loved caring for her husband and children. She had a loving heart for serving others and was famous for her cookies. Barbara is survived by her husband of 60 years, G.E. "Bud" Hyde of Fort Wayne; children, Karen (Bob) Roskey of Port Huron, Mich., Jan Hyde of Fort Wayne, Brian (Taya) Hyde of Avon, Ind., Marj (Tom) Gamble of Fort Wayne, Lorrie Spenn of Fort Wayne, Jason (Sue) Hyde of New Haven, and Curtis (Leisa) Hyde of Fort Wayne; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nine siblings. She also lovingly mothered Frank Reis and Theresa Price. She was also preceded in death by one brother, and one sister. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one-hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Homebound Meals or Community Harvest Food Bank. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2020