BARBARA J. McCALISTER, 82, passed Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Terre Haute, she was a daughter to the late Clifford and Opal Barnhart. She was co owner of W.K.M. & Associates. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and for over 30 years was active in the Bible Study Fellowship. She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Bill; son, Cliff (Joy) McCalister; daughter, Kyla (Tom) Pesenecker; sister, Donna Barnhart; four grandchildren, Molly, Cailey, Kyle, and Jack; and great-grandchildren, Zylen, Amielia and Xavier. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Michael. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covngton Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church or Bible Study Fellowship. www.covingonmemorial.com