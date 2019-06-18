BARBARA J. McCALISTER, 82, passed Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Terre Haute, she was a daughter to the late Clifford and Opal Barnhart. She was co owner of W.K.M. & Associates. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and for over 30 years was active in the Bible Study Fellowship. She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Bill; son, Cliff (Joy) McCalister; daughter, Kyla (Tom) Pesenecker; sister, Donna Barnhart; four grandchildren, Molly, Cailey, Kyle, and Jack; and great-grandchildren, Zylen, Amielia and Xavier. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Michael. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covngton Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church or Bible Study Fellowship. www.covingonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 18, 2019