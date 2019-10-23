BARBARA J. MORRIS, 71, of Paulding, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at her home. Barbara was born Jan. 23, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Ind., a daughter of the late Marjorie (Ream) and Clarence Helle. "She was a faith filled woman who loved God and her family". She was a sales person for Metalworkings Lubricants for 22 years and had worked at International Harvester nine years. Surviving are her husband, Douglas, whom she married Jan. 1, 1982; son, Douglas, Jr.; siblings, Allan (Cindy) Helle, Dennis (Joyce) Helle and Sue (Gene) Dunham; twin granddaughters, Abigail and Isabelle. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth "EJ". Memorial service is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Payne Church of the Nazarene, 509 Orchard Street, Payne, Ohio. Private burial at St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019