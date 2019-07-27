BARBARA J. WIEGMANN, 87, of Decatur, Ind., died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, 6:10 p.m., at Adams - Heritage in Mon roeville, Ind. Surviving are her daughter, Connie Jeffrey of Decatur, Ind.; son, Ron (Debra) Wieg mann of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Bonnie (Steve) Sipe of Fort Wayne; brother, Jim Morning of New Haven, Ind.; sister, Caroline Martin of New Haven, Ind.; five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Service is 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church - Preble, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 27, 2019