BARBARA JEAN BAUMGARDNER, 74, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Fort Wayne, a daughter of Julius and Elizabeth (Lawson) Smith. She spent 20 years of her professional career working for North American Van Lines. Surviving are her two children, Lauri (Eric Gottschlich) Wearley of New Haven and Doug (Yvonne) Wearley of Denver, Colo.; she especially loved her role as a grandparent to Macy (Caleb Wolford), Mitchell and Mia; and great-grandparent to Liam and Elliott. Also surviving are two sisters, Judy Stohler of Bluffton and Rhonda Zieg of Denver, Colo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Baumgardner in 2013. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46819), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com to leave condolences.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 15, 2020