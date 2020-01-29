Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA JEAN (LIPP) CLANCY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA JEAN (LIPP) CLANCY, 75, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1944,a daughter of Vaughn and Alvina (Thiele) Lipp. Barbara had been a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church of Lake Worth, Fla. She graduated from Ossian High School in May of 1962, and was employed at Fort Wayne Newspapers following graduation. She moved to Alexandria, Va., and worked for the FBI. She married Harold L. Clancy, Jr. Dec. 2, 1964. They later moved to Florida where they resided for 40 plus years. She worked for Target Corporation and the Children's Home Society while living in Lake Worth, Fla. They moved to Ossian in November of 2016. Her husband, Harold passed on Nov. 25, 2016. Surviving are her son, Michael P. Clancy of New Orleans, La.; siblings, Linda (Steve) Pesco, Lynn (Jan) Lipp, and Norm (Carolyn) Lipp, all of Ossian; niece, Debbie (Mike) Lampton; nephews, Dave (Paula) Lipp and Daniel (Jennifer) Lipp; and five great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, followed by a 1 p.m. Celebration of Life. Officiating will be Pastor Bob Miller. Entombment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Ossian at a later date. Preferred memorials are to . Arrangements by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind. To sign our guest book, click on

