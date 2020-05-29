BARBARA JEAN CROUCH, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Kingston Care Center. Born Oct. 23, 1931, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Basil and Louise (Raver) Bowley. Barbara lived most of her life in Fort Wayne but spent several of her retired years living in sunny Bradenton, Fla. She was a graduate of North Side High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies later in life. Barbara felt called to work with the elderly and spent much of her life working in long term care facilities serving as Activity Director for many years. She loved to dance. She was a professional tap dancer and a member of the Alley Kats for several years. A steadfast Christian, she was often seen reading her Bible and providing words of encouragement to those in her life. She loved the holidays and made them so special. Married to Charles Crouch until his death, she was most proud of raising a family. She is survived by her three children, Scott (Paula) Crouch of Palm Harbor, Fla., Sheila (Alan Swartz) Crouch of Spencerville, Ohio, and Denise (Ed) Cochran of Fort Wayne. A loving grandmother, she is survived by her 10 grandchildren, Chuck Crouch, Brian Cochran, Meredith Hawke, Jamie (Andrew Smith) Cochran - Smith, Joe (Amber) Kesler, Andria (Mike) Thornton, Kim Cochran, Haley (Rick) Vice, Leslie Cochran, and Courtney Cochran, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A private visitation and funeral service will take place on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6600 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.