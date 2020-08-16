BARBARA JEAN DAVID, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Dallas and Velva (Bixler) Mowery. She retired as a crossing guard from the City of New Haven after 30 years, was with Parker Hannifin for 20 years, and was currently employed with American Mitsuba Corp. She enjoyed reading, gambling, and shopping. She is survived by her longtime companion, Bill Snyder of New Haven; son, Adam (Donna Delong) Robison of New Haven; siblings, Joe (Pat) Mowery of Convoy, Ohio and Mary Rounds of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and granddaughter, Alyssa Robison of Speedway. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Masks required. Pastor Kevin Whitacre officiating. Preferred memorials are to Alyssa Robison's college fund, c/o Adam Robison. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com