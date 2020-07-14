BARBARA JEAN HEINLEY MYERS, 88, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sage Bluff Health & Rehab Center. Born Jan. 5, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Virgil and Ethel (Schin beckler) Heinley. She was a bank teller supervisor for Lincoln Bank Northwest for 23 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Delta Theta Tau Sorority and former officer, she volunteered at St. Joseph and Lutheran Hospitals. Surviving are two sons, Charles Myers of Fort Wayne and Thomas (Elizabeth) Myers of Columbia City; three daughters, LeeAnn (Ronald) Farnham of Angola, Ind., Roberta (Terry) Hollenbaugh of Columbia City and Angela (Dennis) Gilson of Fort Wayne; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Heinley. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Jefferson Township Cemetery, Columbia City. Preferred memorials to Aldersgate United Methodist Music Department.