BARBARA "BARB" JEAN KROSKIE - SEMBROSKI, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born Dec. 30, 1934, she was a daughter of the late William Lloyd and Emma E. (Fields) Perry. Barb was a member of Wallen Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, watching basketball, and playing Kings Corners. Barb worked for F.W.C.S. and several churches as a librarian. Barb is survived by her children, Dorothy (Ken) Wickliff, Rhonda (Martin) Thomas, Laura Wareing, Timothy (Pam) Kroskie, Jill (Mark) Carboni, and David (Shelly) Kroskie; stepchildren, Charles and Robert Sembroski; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gloria and Bill; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Kroskie; second husband, Edmund Sembroski; and 10 siblings. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wallen Baptist Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2019