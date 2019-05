BARBARA "BARB" JEAN KROSKIE - SEMBROSKI, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born Dec. 30, 1934, she was a daughter of the late William Lloyd and Emma E. (Fields) Perry. Barb was a member of Wallen Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, watching basketball, and playing Kings Corners. Barb worked for F.W.C.S. and several churches as a librarian. Barb is survived by her children, Dorothy (Ken) Wickliff, Rhonda (Martin) Thomas, Laura Wareing, Timothy (Pam) Kroskie, Jill (Mark) Carboni, and David (Shelly) Kroskie; stepchildren, Charles and Robert Sembroski; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gloria and Bill; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Kroskie; second husband, Edmund Sembroski; and 10 siblings. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wallen Baptist Church.