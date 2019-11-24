BARBARA JO WHITFIELD (1960 - 2019)
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 West Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1415 W. Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1415 W. Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
BARBARA JO WHITFIELD, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Born Sept. 3, 1960, she was a daughter of Donald and Nellie Pettit. She loved camping and spending time with friends and family. She loved her kids and grandkids beyond all faults. She is survived by her husband, Terry; sons, Shawn (Cynthia) Whitfield and James Sabatino; daughter, Bobbi Whitfield; seven grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters, and her father. She was preceded in death by her mother; and niece, Dawn Cole. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN, 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019
