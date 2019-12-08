BARBARA JOAN MAY, 82 of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She is survived by her children, Christine (Jack) Shifflett, Stephanie (Jeff) Reiff, Ronald May; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. May, her parents and three brothers. A Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4502 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there one hour prior to the Mass. Additional visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, with a Rosary Service held during this visitation, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Mungovan, 2114 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Ind. She will be laid to rest at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial gifts may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, League for the Blind, or Aging In-Home Services of Northern Indiana. For a more complete obituary visit www.advantagemungovan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019