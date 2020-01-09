BARBARA JOSEPHINE (BARRETT) GOSS, 83, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Coventry Meadows nursing home where she had resided for the last three of her 20 years in Fort Wayne. Born in Clearfield, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Maynard and Alice (Summers) Goss. She grew up on a farm in Olanta, Pa., graduating from Curwensville High School in 1954. She became a nurse, working in many different environments. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and led her Girl Scout troops for many years. Family and friends were her passion. She never met a stranger and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was brash and outspoken but had a heart of gold. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Alice (Barrett) and Curtis Ostermeyer; grandson, Asa; granddaughter, Aerielle; and great-grandson, Bennett. Barb was also preceded in death by her sister, Irene; and brothers, Leroy, Ned, Bob, and Dean. No visitation or service. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials in Barb's name can be made to Dementiasociety.org or Diabetes.org. Arrangements by C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020