BARBARA JOYCE CALKINS, 84, of Angola, Ind., died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Halifax Hospice Care Center, Edgewat -er, Fla. Born in Chicago, Ill., she spent the winter months in Florida since 2000. She was a medical records department supervisor at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind., before her retirement. Survivors include her husband, Jerry K. Calkins; one son, Scott Calkins of Angola; and one grandson, Christopher Zent of Bloomington, Ind. Dudley Funeral Home, 1108 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach (FL 32168) is in charge of cremation arrangements. Phone: 386-428-6414.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020