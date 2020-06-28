BARBARA KAY McCLURE, 78, of Grand Rapids, Mich., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living in Grand Rapids, Mich. Born in Lima, Ohio, on Sept. 25, 1941, she was the daughter and first of nine children of Woodrow and Claudene (Wollet) Dotson. She graduated from Grover Hill High School, and after high school attended the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne where she received a Bachelor of Science. She moved with her husband Russel to Fort Wayne, where she taught in the parochial school system for more than 20 years. She subsequently obtained her Master's degree in Education at IUPU in Fort Wayne and she became a principal at several grade schools in the Fort Wayne area over the next 20 years before retiring. Barbara loved spending time with her family. She was active in her church, being a reader and Eucharistic minister. She especially loved working in the St. Mary's soup kitchen in Fort Wayne. She was a golfer for many years, with a highlight of playing a round at the famous St. Andrew's Old Course in Scotland with her husband and sons. She was a strong supporter of women's rights and equality. She became a huge Notre Dame fan when both her sons went there for college. Her greatest passion was travel. She and Russel traveled to all 50 states, most with a camper trailer. They subsequently traveled all over Europe and to South America (where they climbed up to Machu Pichu), Russia, China, and Thailand. She enjoyed trying exotic local foods, talking to the people in foreign countries, and sampling local wines. In 2010, she and Russel celebrated 50 years of marriage. On June 17, 1960, she was united in marriage to Russel Rex McClure, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by the eldest of her two sons, Dennis McClure, and one of her sisters, Pat. She is survived by her other son, Jeffrey and Jane (Winegardner) McClure. Also surviving are granddaughters, Emily, Madeline and Meagan McClure; sisters, Carolyn, Judy, Mary, Donna, and Deb; brothers, John and Jim; and numerous nieces and nephews. Because of the current COVID pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Barbara will be buried next to her husband in Ohio. For those who wish memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.