Service Information Bailey Love Mortuary 35 W Park Dr Huntington , IN 46750 (260)-356-1710

BARBARA KESSLER BECKWITH, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Heritage Pointe of Huntington. A native of Huntington County, Barbara lived in Fort Wayne since 1973. She was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and a 35-year volunteer at Lutheran Hospital. She graduated as Valedictorian from Andrews High School in 1951. During the Vietnam War, she was a caseworker in a military hospital in California. She was the widow of Lt. Col. Richard L. Kessler, who passed away in 1975, and Albert E. Beckwith who passed away in 1983. Surviving is her son, Roger L. (Susan) Kessler of Indianapolis; a stepson, David (Carol) Beckwith of Bethlehem, Penn.; a stepdaughter, Nancy (Mark) Walrath of Gloversville, N.Y.; and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Delia Burkart, four sisters, and two brothers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne, with two hours of visitation prior to the service. Rev. Tom Ream and Rev. Galen Lowery officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Ind. A private family graveside service will be in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Bippus, Ind. Preferred memorials are Samaritan's Purse or Aldersgate United Methodist Church, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington (IN, 46750). Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Barbara Kessler Beckwith. To sign the online guestbook visit

