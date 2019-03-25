Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA L. BAATZ. View Sign

BARBARA L. BAATZ, 89, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Visiting Nurse of Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in New Castle, Ind. on Oct. 3, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Oscar A. and Joyce E. Tucker and was a lifetime resident of Fort Wayne, Ind. Barbara was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Barbara was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards for the past 25 years with her ladies' group. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Linda J. (Lee) Harnish of Spencerville, Ind., David C. (Rhonda) Baatz of Auburn, Ind., Sandra K Robinson of Fort Wayne, Ind.; five grandchildren, Angela Craft, Ryan (Jamie) Craft, Adam (Erin) Robinson, Sara (Nate) Byerline, Elizabeth (Brad) Sturges; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Schmidt; and a brother, Dennis D Tucker. Barbara was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Robert C.Baatz; and a brother, David A. Tucker. Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons. com



4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

