BARBARA L. BROWNING, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence due to complications of a recent surgery. Born Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1959 in Angola, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Richard Snook, and Donna Snook, who survives. Barbara was a loving wife, daughter, mother, aunt, teacher and friend to all who knew her. She and her wife ran The Sanctuary at Browning Farms, a rescue and sanctuary in Spencer, Ind. "Barb loved every animal that entered through our gates. She was a big advocate for spaying and neutering and made it possible for many people from our community to accomplish this." Barb worked for the Monroe County School System in Bloomington, Ind. for many years. She absolutely loved the faculty members she worked with and her students. She loved teaching and helping others succeed and this brought her great happiness. She is also survived by her wife, Pam Browning; son, Stacey (Melissa) Curry; brother, Dave Snook; nieces Rachel (Dustin) Snook, and Emily (Mitch) Snook; nephews, Tyler Dietz and Hunter Dietz; sister-in-law Julie Dietz and brother-in-law Michael Dietz; cousins, Sandy Clark and Ann Miller Keegan; and the crew at the Sanctuary, Nancy, Cindy, Chad, Nessa, Kurt, Morgan, Marlena, Josh, Little Lilly "and the many animals that reside at our Sanctuary, especially her sweet poodle Crissy." She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Stacy Curry II; and her first wife, Lisa Clemmons. A celebration of Barb's life is 6 p.m. Saturday Aug. 31, 2019, at The Sanctuary at Browning Farms, 934 East Keeler Road, Spencer (IN 47460). In honor of Barbara, donations can be made to The Sanctuary at Browning Farms, 934 E. Keeler Rd., Spencer (IN 47460). Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, 4155 South Old State Road 37, is handling the arrangements and online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with family and friends at

