BARBARA L. DUNCAN, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Born in West Frankfort, Ill., she was the daughter of Clyde and Martha Chance. She married William Duncan in Kincaid, Ill., on Nov. 17, 1951. After moving several times, her family planted roots in Fort Wayne where she raised her family. Her most cherished moments were spent with her family, especially her grand kids, never missing a single activity that they were involved in. Barbara was warmly known as "Grandma Bunny", by her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She worked for Davenport Insurance as a customer service representative, retiring when she was 79 years old. She loved WOWO radio and tuned in to every Komet Hockey game. Surviving are her children, Jeffrey Duncan of Indianapolis, Tammy (Greg) Duvall of Fort Wayne, Melissa (Tim) Smith of Fort Wayne, and Tim (Cheryl) Duncan of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kyle, Abbey, Seve, Megan, Madelyn, Jordan, Hayley, Cole, and Claire; eight great- grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Anna) Chance and Bruce (Paula) Chance, both of Taylorville, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William, in 1980; daughter, Debbie Duncan Judge, in 1994; and brother, Bobby Chance, in 2020. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Lindenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to "Heart to Heart Hospice" or The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. Arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.