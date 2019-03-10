Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA L. "BARB" HAGY. View Sign

BARBARA "BARB" L. HAGY, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born April 5, 1932, in Defiance, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frederick and Eva (Wagner) Schroeder. Many will remember her for her love of family, hospitality, and generosity. She loved music and was an accomplished pianist. She played at many weddings and at times in an orchestra. She will be best remembered for being a spiritual person and for the zeal she displayed in teaching others the good news contained in the Bible about Jehovah God. She was a member of the Edgewood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses for many years. Surviving are her son, Michael; and her daughter, Sandra; her sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Baker; her grandchildren, Kristi, Nicole, Heather, Hannah and Harrison; great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Virgil I. Hagy; her brothers, Frederick, Robert and Richard; and her sister, Elizabeth Spyker. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Sherman Cemetery in Oakwood, Ohio.



8325 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

