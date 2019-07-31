BARBARA L. REBER (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Carol & Family: Barb was a very unique person so, even when..."
    - Marjorie Stephens
  • "I will always remember Barb. I've worked with her since my..."
    - Lynell Heyser
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home
8325 Covington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10400 Aboite Center Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
10400 Aboite Center Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BARBARA L. REBER, 69, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born July 21, 1950, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Sterling and Betty Reber. She graduated from Central Catholic High School. She work-ed as a dispatcher for Frontier Communications until her retirement in 2018. Barbara was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. In her spare time she enjoyed fishing at the lake and traveling. She loved her family and was very devoted to the time she spent with them. Surviving are her siblings, Carol (Larry) Brockmeyer, Diana (Chris Kapsal) Reber, Annette (Saeed) Etemadi, and Dale Reber; and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Reber; sister-in-law, Kimberly Reber. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to the Masses at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in her name or to the .
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.