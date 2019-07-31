BARBARA L. REBER, 69, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born July 21, 1950, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Sterling and Betty Reber. She graduated from Central Catholic High School. She work-ed as a dispatcher for Frontier Communications until her retirement in 2018. Barbara was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. In her spare time she enjoyed fishing at the lake and traveling. She loved her family and was very devoted to the time she spent with them. Surviving are her siblings, Carol (Larry) Brockmeyer, Diana (Chris Kapsal) Reber, Annette (Saeed) Etemadi, and Dale Reber; and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Reber; sister-in-law, Kimberly Reber. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to the Masses at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in her name or to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 31, 2019