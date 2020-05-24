BARBARA LEE FITCH, 80, of Fort Wayne, went to walk with the Lord Jesus Christ in his garden on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1939, in Converse, Ind. A graduate of Parkview School of Nursing, she retired from Parkview Hospital after 40 years of service. Barbara was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church and was honored by the Fort Wayne Central Lions Club for serving on the Lion's Kid's Sight Vision Screening Team and for her vision mission work in Central America. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dr. Victor K. Fitch; children, Dr. Keith Fitch of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, Brian Fitch of Orlando, Fla., and Erin (Joshua) Nieten of Noblesville, Ind.; and sister, Beverly (Terry) Isenbarger of Bellaire, Mich. She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Ruth (Marburger) Lee; sisters, Norma (Lee) Lawson and Anna Lou Lee; and brother-in-law, Merle Lawson. There will be no visitation or funeral. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to Harvest Food Bank. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.