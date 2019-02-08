BARBARA LOUISE HOWER, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Irwin "Max" Maxwell Hower and Ruth Agnes Altman Hower. Barbara attended Bishop Luers High School, received a Bachelor's degree in Spanish from Purdue University, and a Master's degree in Business from Ione College. She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and an avid doll collector. Barbara's IRS and private job positions took her all over the country. She retired from ITT Technical Institute having served as an HR manager in Carmel, Ind. Surviving are her brother, Stanley Earl Hower of Denver, Colo., and 22 first cousins. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse in Fort Wayne or the of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 8, 2019