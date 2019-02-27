Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BARBARA M. SMITH, 65, of Sacred Heart Home and LaVerna Terrace Assisted Living, Avilla, Ind., went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Born June 28, 1953, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd M. and Viola M. (Bumpus) Smith. She previously served various healthcare facilities as the Environmental Services Director including: Byron Health Center, Harborside Nursing Home, and the Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Wayne. She was a faithful member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. Previously she was a member of First Church of the Nazarene where she served as Treasurer, and Secretary for Missions Society and Assistant Sunday School Teacher. "Barbara will be truly missed by all who knew her and loved her." Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at D.O. Mc Comb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior, Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery near her parents. Memorial gifts may be made to Gracepoint Church of the Nazarene. To sign the online guestbook, visit



4017 Maplecrest Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46815

