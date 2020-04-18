BARBARA S. DOLD, 60, gained her wings on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Morgan town, W.Va., on Nov. 23, 1959, she was the daughter of Harold Hickey (who survives), and the late Patricia Hickey. Barb worked at Autoliv for over 20 years. She loved to watch sports and spend time with her granddaughters. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Timothy Dold; daughter, Michelle (Jeremy Billingsley) Dold; granddaughters, Mariah Fincher, Amiyah Fincher, Savannah Billingsley, and Areyah Billingsley; siblings, Jim Hickey and Martha (Kelly) Raugh; and father, Harold Hickey. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kaleah Fincher; and sister, Kathryn Murphy. A private funeral service will be held at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. A private visitation will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2020