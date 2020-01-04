Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA SEIBERT LAURIE. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 View Map Service 11:00 AM D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BARBARA SEIBERT LAURIE, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Born Sept. 16, 1926, in Erie, Pa., she was the daughter of Glenn Seibert and Ruthie (Brooks) Seibert. Glenn and Ruthie had four daughters, Marilyn, Barbara, Patricia, and Joella. The family settled in Hicksville, Ohio, and Barbara was one of the "Seibert Girls" from Hicksville; all beautiful, outgoing, and close in age. She went to school in the Hicksville school system before her family moved to Fort Wayne during her senior year in high school; she graduated from Fort Wayne South Side in 1944. She was loved and adored by all those who knew her - always patient, tender, and loving in her interactions. She called everyone "sweetie" and "honey", even if it was the first interaction. Due to her wisdom, her grace, and her warm-heartedness, Barbara was the matriarch of the family; she was an outstanding mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother and friend. Barbara's primary profession was being a mother, homemaker, and baker. She started Sweet Treats by Barbara when she was 70 years old; a gourmet bake goods company. "Her cookies, coffee cakes, and brownies were legendary!" Barbara is survived by family members - sons, Byron Scott Laurie of Boulder Colo., and John Alan Laurie of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Sasha Madeline Laurie of Denver, Colo., Claire Audine Laurie of Denver Colo., Edie Anne Laurie of Fort Wayne, Kate Elizabeth Laurie of Fort Wayne, and John Alexander Laurie of Fort Wayne; nephews, John Hogan of Fort Wayne, John (Laura) Benward of Sonoma, Calif., Mike (Diane) Schlink of Encino, Calif., Steve (Mary) Schlink of Los Gatos, Calif., and Greg Lamson of Sanibel, Fla.; and nieces, Ty Whiting-Ratajczak of Fort Wayne, Cindy Whiting of San Rafael, Calif., Lisa Lamson (Greg) Brodersen of Powder Springs, Ga., and Lori Lamson of Lehigh Acres, Fla. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Seibert; mother, Ruthie Seibert; sisters, Marilyn Rector, Patricia Lamson and Joella Hogan; cousins, Helen Warner and Shirley Wagner; and ex-husband, Jack Laurie. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the funeral home. There will be a luncheon for all of Barbara's family, friends, and guests immediately following the service. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road Fort Wayne, IN 46814.



