BARBARA SUSAN BOLING
BARBARA SUSAN BOLING, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Five Star Senior Living. Born in Mon roeville, Ind., on Jan. 26, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence A. and Marian I. (House) Voirol. She retired from General Electeric where she was a member of the Elix Club. She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel. Surviving are her husband, Eugene H. Boling; brother, Lawrence Roger Voirol; nephew, William Voirol; and nieces, Phyllis Stebbins, Brenda Gilbert, Elaine Reyna, Lisa Robinson, Mary Lou Minich, Janet Voirol, and Amy Sanders. She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph Voirol and Phillip Voirol; nephew, David Voirol; and niece, Beth Ann Thomas. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
