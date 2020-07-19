BARBARA SUSAN BOLING, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Five Star Senior Living. Born in Mon roeville, Ind., on Jan. 26, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence A. and Marian I. (House) Voirol. She retired from General Electeric where she was a member of the Elix Club. She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel. Surviving are her husband, Eugene H. Boling; brother, Lawrence Roger Voirol; nephew, William Voirol; and nieces, Phyllis Stebbins, Brenda Gilbert, Elaine Reyna, Lisa Robinson, Mary Lou Minich, Janet Voirol, and Amy Sanders. She was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph Voirol and Phillip Voirol; nephew, David Voirol; and niece, Beth Ann Thomas. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens.



