BARRY ALEXANDER WILKINSON, 68, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. "He had so much to live for. It brings peace to his loved ones that he left this life happy, fulfilled, successful and loved." Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late David Wilkinson and Mildred (Cope). Surviving are his best friend and love, Carol Badders; his daughter, Lora (Tyree) McCoy; grandchildren, Jaden and Elijah McCoy, Billy Badders, Betsy Badders (Tyler Carroll); sisters, Patricia (Harve) Sands and Linda Watson (Gary Bryning). He was also preceded in death by his brother, Butch Wilkinson (Valerie Wilkinson). Memorials to Evan Scholar.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020