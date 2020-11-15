BARRY CHARLES SIMON, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Born Jan. 13, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio, he was a son of the late Robert and Helen Simon. He served in the United States Air Force. Barry is survived by his sons, Douglas (Jennifer) and Michael; grandson, Miles; brothers, Daniel and Hal (Lori); sisters, Melody Garber, Eloise (Thomas) Slawinski and Luann (Donald) Kunish; and brother-in-law, William Janney. Barry was also preceded in death by his brother, Todd; sister, Gayle Janney; and sister-in-law, Karen Simon. Services will be private. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com