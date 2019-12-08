BARRY D. BRUNSON, 80, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on April 29, 1939, he was a son of the late Darrell and Pauline Brunson. Barry retired from GE after 29 years of service and went on to work at Waiter on the Way for three and a half years. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for most of his adult life and a member of Life Bridge Church. He is survived by his children, Brett (Shelley) Brunson, Brody Brunson and Brock (Vitto Di Renzo) Brunson; spouse, Cadewell Brunson; grandchildren, Bailee Brunson, Brandon Brunson and Dane Brunson; and siblings, Bruce (Judith) Brunson and Brian Brunson. A memorial service is 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN). To leave online condolences visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019