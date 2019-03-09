BARRY DAVID MANG, 52, of Huntington, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his residence. Born May 24, 1966, in Bloomington, Ind., Barry was the son of Ronald W. and Peggy L. (Leader) Mang of Huntington. Barry and his family moved to Huntington in 1969 after residing in Bloomington, Ind. He was a 1984 graduate of Huntington North High School and he attended IU/PU University in Fort Wayne. Barry had worked at Victory Noll and Isolatek International. He was an avid photographer and enjoyed nature and working outdoors. Along with his parents he is survived by his older brother, Brace D. Mang, Huntington, Ind. There will be no calling hours. Graveside burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Bunnell Cemetery, 1175 N. Co. Road 200 W, Frankfort (IN 46041). In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the or to the Diabetes Fund Parkview Huntington Foundation c/o McElhaney - Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750. Arrangements by McEl haney - Hart Funeral Home. www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
