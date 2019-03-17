BARRY PAUL PROFETA, 72, of Greenwood, Ind., died Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born on Dec. 9, 1946 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., he was a son of the late Samuel and Marcella Profeta. Barry is survived by wife of 52 years, Doris Profeta; daughter, Julie (Lenny) Shores; two sons, Scott (Zonia) Profeta, Earl Profeta; brother, Richard (Betty Jo) Profeta; and grandchildren, Hannah, Brock, Evan, Royce, Alec, Denesia, Izabella and Alyssia. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Sarcoma Foundation of America. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019