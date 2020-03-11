BART LOWELL FRAIZER, 52, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, surround by his family. Born Nov. 4, 1967, in Santa Maria, Calif., he was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Auburn, Ind. He graduated from Bishop Luers High School in 1986 where he was a part of the state championship football team. He attended college in California on a football scholarship and later graduated with a Bachelor's degree. He had a love of history and the constitution and was passionate about flying. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his wife and sons, coaching his children in sports, and all the family's other adventures. Bart was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Bears fan. Bart is survived by his loving wife, Jen of Fort Wayne; sons, Will and Jack, both of Fort Wayne; father, Patrick (Mary Colone-Fraizer) of Fort Wayne; brother, Bret (Ann) of Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Diane Bagrowski; many extended family members and numerous close friends who were like family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet P. Fraizer; father-in-law, Andrew Bagrowski; and other family members. "Bart fought fiercely for his family whom he loved, 1 2 3 TEAM FRAIZER!" Mass of Christian Burial is noon Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions made to the family for his son's education. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 11, 2020