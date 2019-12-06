BEATRICE DANSBY, 82, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. She was born May 25, 1937, in Marion, Ala. She is survived by her four children, Hardie Dansby Jr., Emerick Dansby, Cara Dansby, and Beatrice (Mark) Fields. She also leaves to her legacy eight grandchildren, and four great - grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2019