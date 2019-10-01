BEATRICE "BEA" DOVE, 86, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She was born on June 27, 1933. Bea retired from Mag navox after 35 years of employment. She was also a server at Hall's Hollywood and she enjoyed all the people she got to meet. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Burlage; grandchildren, Jeffrey Shoemaker and Jachobea Burlage; and dear friends, Tami (Bill) Corn and Bruce Helton. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Arrangements entrusted to the c/o D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 1, 2019