BEATRICE "BETTY" MARKLEY, 81, passed into the loving hands of Jesus and his blessed Mother on Saturday, April 18, 2020, peacefully at Sacred Heart in Avilla, Ind. Born Nov. 24, 1938, in New Haven, Ind., Betty was the daughter of the late Edward and Esther (Maldeney) Sarrazine. Her childhood was filled with faith and family. Betty and her family walked to St. John the Baptist for Mass most days, and she spent most of her youth with over 90 first cousins. Betty was fiercely competitive and excelled at everything she did. Her academic, athletic and personal accomplishments are many. She graduated with high academic honors from Central Catholic High School in 1957. One highlight was her baton twirling state championship at Butler fieldhouse. She also led the Central Catholic marching band. Her medals, uniform, boots, etc. are on display at Bishop Dwenger High School in the CCHS trophy case. After graduating from Central Catholic, Betty married Gerald (Gary) Markley, who survives, on June 18, 1960 at St. John's Catholic Church in New Haven, Ind. Betty held several jobs but was most remembered for volunteering at St. Therese School and driving a school bus for 23 years at F.W.C.S. Betty was consistently involved at St. Therese and sang in their choir for several years. Betty was an avid gardener, and she enjoyed her lawn and flowers both at her home and at St. Therese. Everything she did was grounded in her belief in faith, family and education. Together, Gary and Betty, raised three children Mike (Stephanie) Markley, Gregg (Cami) Markley and Jean (Neal) Stegemiller. In 1977, Gary and Betty took in their twin nieces Dianne Miller (Heidenreich) and Darlene Miller due to the unfortunate death of Betty's older sister Catherine in 1976 and brother-in-law Don Miller in 1977. Both Gary and Betty were active in the lives of their children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Betty's grandchildren Chelsea, Brittan, Wade, Blake, Abbey, Brayden, Benton, Alec and two great-grandchildren James and Jack were encouraged with support at everything they did by "Grandma Betty". Betty was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine (Don) Miller, and Doris (Jerry) Poiry. "Our entire family deeply appreciates the memory care staff at Sacred Heart in Avilla Ind. With their help, Betty passed in peace with dignity and the grace of God." There will be a celebration of life in honor of Betty at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit



