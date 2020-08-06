BECKEY S. WETLI, 71, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at home in the company of her children. Born in Sturgis, Mich., she was the daughter of Harold and Martha (Rigsby) Ringler, she married Frank Wetli on Oct. 14, 1972; he preceded her in death on July 5, 2003. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, as well as a lover of books, particularly those by Jane Austen. An avid baker, her cookies will be missed by all. Beckey loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. Surviving are her children, Aaron (Megan) Wetli and Sarah (James) Roe; grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah and Sylvia; step-grandchildren, Tiffani and Bailey; mother, Martha (Ned) Longardner; and siblings, Jacque (Bob) Johnson, Rich (Doris) Ringler, Randy (Gail) Ringler, Laura (Gary) Allen, Kim (Dennis) Bucher, and Tracy (Jerry) Lister. She was also preceded in death by her father, Harold Ringler; and brother, Rick (Arlene) Rigsby. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with calling from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at the funeral home, with a Rosary service at 4 p.m. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider purchasing school supplies for a child in need.