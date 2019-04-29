BECKY (ADDIS) HALL, 64, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born on March 20, 1955 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late William R. Addis II (dec. 1997) and Wavabelle (Ditzenberger) Addis (dec. 2000). She was a graduate of Hicksville High School in Ohio. She worked for 30 years at K-Mart and most recently at Walmart. She was a long-time member at St. John Lutheran Church in Hicksville and Eagles post in New Haven. "She will be remembered for her giving and caring heart and her great love for her family." Surviving family include her brothers, Greg (Jennie) Addis, Jeff Addis, and Dennis (Deb) Addis; three nieces and eight nephews; and five great-nieces and five great-nephews; and a special cousin, Lori Hunnicutt. She was also preceded in passing by her sister, Cindy Addis in 2016; and her brother, William Addis III in 2018. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkview Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 29, 2019