BELANDA ANN (CARPENTER) HITZFIELD, 79, of Roanoke, Ind., was received into God's eternal kingdom on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Born March 20, 1941, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Dewey Jacob and Thelma Jane Fisher Carpenter. She was a wonderful homemaker. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Lee Hitzfield, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Belanda served her Lord and Savior by raising a Christian family, studying God's word, and generously giving her time in the gardens at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. She delighted in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren feeding the fish in her pond, baking endless amounts of Christmas cookies and candies in her kitchen, and by attending their soccer games and tennis matches. She enjoyed being a member of The Gab Club, a social group of six ladies, that gathered once / month for over 40 years. And how she loved cutting the grass on her ride-a-mower! She is survived by her daughter, Melinda (Clayton) Albertson; son, Brad (Bea); six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Billy; and sisters, Mary Ellen Kreigh and Phyllis Joann Kreigh. A private family service and burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46819. To leave condolences and to see photos from Belanda's life, visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com