BENJAMIN A. BAUMERT, 45, of Monroeville, Ind., Allen County, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, 6:40 p.m., at his residence. His death was unexpected, but followed a lengthy period of health issues. Surviving are his wife, Molly Baumert of Monroeville, Ind.; sons, Michael Baumert of Fort Wayne and Andrew Baumert at home; stepson, Jacob Boyer of Fort Wayne; father, Greg Baumert of Angola, Ind.; mother, Kathleen Baumert of Monroeville, Ind.; brother, Matt (Beth) Baumert of Monroeville, Ind.; and paternal grandmother, June Baumert of Wayne. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Karen Baumert; paternal grandfather, William Baumert; and maternal grandmother, Janine Roe. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. The funeral service will be live streamed at this link http://www.youtube.com/StPetersFW/
Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville. Masks are required. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com