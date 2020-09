BAUMERT, BENJAMIN A.: Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. The funeral service will be live streamed at this link http://www.youtube.com/StPetersFW/ Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 10, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville. Masks are required.