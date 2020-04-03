BENJAMIN C. ORTH, 36, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home. Born Oct. 28, 1983, he was a son of James and Susan (Glass) Orth, who survive. Ben grew up in New Haven and graduated from New Haven High School in 2002. He loved his job at Steel Dynamics, enjoyed bass fishing, playing golf, and visiting with his family and friends. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle and will be greatly missed. He is also survived by his brothers, Joshua (Erin) Orth and Zachary (Emily) Orth; nephew, Eli Orth; grandmother, Roseann Glass; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. At this time, there will only be a private family service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to www.semperfifund.org. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visitwww.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2020