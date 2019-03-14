Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BENJAMIN FRANKLIN THAYER. View Sign

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN THAYER, 71, of Yarnell, Ariz., started his journey to the heavens passing peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Born Aug. 29, 1947, in San Diego, Calif., he was a son of the late Melvin and Ruby Thayer. Ben retired from BF Goodrich in Woodburn, Ind. He lived in Fort Wayne until his retirement when he moved to Arizona to be with his brothers. Ben loved sports, watching Sci-fi and Westerns, and he especially loved Rock n' Roll. Ben is survived by his brothers, Carl and Gary; sister, Doris; and sons, Mark, Benjamin Jr. and Chad. Ben also leaves behind his grandchildren Britnee, Savannah, Anastasia, Alexandria, and Michael; great-grandchild, Ellie; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and Melvin Jr.; and sisters, Ardath and Mary. A private family service will be held in San Diego, Calif.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 14, 2019

