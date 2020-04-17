BENJIE A. STEWARD, 68, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joe Steward and Marilyn Schworm. Benjie loved relaxing with his music and hanging out at home with his wife and four pups. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Deb Steward; mother-in-law, Jean Smith; siblings-in-law, Sheryl (Kevin) Schieferstein, Randy Smith, Colene Stangland, Donna (Tom) Baker, and Rusty (Pam) Tilley; brother, Dennis Steward; seven nephews, eight nieces, 19 great nephews, 10 great nieces, and many lifelong friends. Benjie was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Joyce Smith; and brother-in-law, Gunny Stangland. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2020