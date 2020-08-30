BENSEN J. CONKLIN, 67, of Leo, finished the race marked out before him and received his victor's crown and his Lord Jesus took Ben from this veil of tears to the home he prepared for him on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Born July 29, 1953, in Grand Rapids, Mich., he was a son of the late Myron George and Gloria (Smith) Conklin. Ben was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and served many years as secretary / council member. Ben retired from the Aerospace division at ITT as a Senior Circuit Board Designer. He enjoyed his family, coaching baseball, hunting and fishing, bonfires, watching Westerns, mowing, motorcycles and muscle cars, guns and sports, God and America. Ben always wore a smile and presented a great sense of humor. Ben is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Schwarz) Conklin; brother, Myron "Butch"; sister, Vay; sons, Jamie, John, Shawn and Amy (Hanke), and Seth; and grandchildren, Rylee, Kaden, Jace, Colin, and Benny. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11228 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Memorial donations may be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com