1/1
BENSEN J. CONKLIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BENSEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENSEN J. CONKLIN, 67, of Leo, finished the race marked out before him and received his victor's crown and his Lord Jesus took Ben from this veil of tears to the home he prepared for him on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Born July 29, 1953, in Grand Rapids, Mich., he was a son of the late Myron George and Gloria (Smith) Conklin. Ben was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church and served many years as secretary / council member. Ben retired from the Aerospace division at ITT as a Senior Circuit Board Designer. He enjoyed his family, coaching baseball, hunting and fishing, bonfires, watching Westerns, mowing, motorcycles and muscle cars, guns and sports, God and America. Ben always wore a smile and presented a great sense of humor. Ben is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Schwarz) Conklin; brother, Myron "Butch"; sister, Vay; sons, Jamie, John, Shawn and Amy (Hanke), and Seth; and grandchildren, Rylee, Kaden, Jace, Colin, and Benny. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 11228 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Memorial donations may be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved